EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says















LUXEMBOURG, April 24 (Reuters) - The European Union will keep working for a political settlement to the conflict in Sudan despite the recent evacuation of diplomatic staff and other EU citizens from the country, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We have to continue pushing for a political settlement. We cannot afford that Sudan implodes because it would send shockwaves throughout the whole of Africa," Borrell said before a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

Borrell added that the EU's ambassador to Sudan was still in the country.

"The captain is the last one leaving the ship. He is in Sudan but no longer in Khartoum," Borrell said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson











