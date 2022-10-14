EU will not take decision on Iran sanctions linked to drones on Monday















BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday will not take any decisions on additional Iran sanctions linked to a transfer of drones from Tehran to Moscow, a senior EU official said on Friday.

The 27-nation bloc is still trying to find independent evidence for the use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine, the official added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold











