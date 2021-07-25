Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
10 killed, 45 injured in a bus crash in Croatia

BELGRADE, July 25 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and 45 injured when a bus driving from Germany to Kosovo slipped off the road near the Croatian city of Slavonski Brod on Sunday, police said.

The bus with Kosovo licence plates slipped off the road and overturned when the driver, a 52-year old Kosovo citizen, lost control of the vehicle at 6 a.m., police said. A second driver was killed in the crash.

Kosovo ambassador to Germany told Croatia's Nova TV that the passengers had been mostly Kosovans working in Germany and going back home to spend summer holidays with their families.

Fifteen of the 45 people hurt in the crash sustained serious injuries, Nova TV reported, citing police.

(This story corrects day of the week in lede)

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

