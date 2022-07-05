130 human trafficker suspects arrested in EU-wide crackdown

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Police agency Europol on Tuesday said around 130 suspects of involvement with human trafficking have been arrested in a joint effort by 22 European countries that took place in the week up to June 13.

Europol said the actions, which involved around 22,500 law enforcement officers, had also led to the identification of more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

