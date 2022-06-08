1 minute read
14 school children from German state of Hesse among those hurt in Berlin car crash - Berlin police
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Fourteen school children from the central German state of Hesse were among those hurt when a 29-year-old man drove into a crowd in Berlin on Wednesday, killing their teacher, police said.
"Their teacher died at the scene," Berlin police wrote on Twitter. "Their loved ones have been informed and are being cared for."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.