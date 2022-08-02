1 minute read
2,171 people infected with monkeypox in France - minister
PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A total of 2,171 people have been infected with monkeypox in France, health minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday
Braun told parliament France was one of the first countries to start offering free vaccination against the disease and that 42,000 doses have been delivered so far.
France has enough doses to vaccinate a target population of about 250,000 people, he added.
Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Heavens
