2,171 people infected with monkeypox in France - minister

A man enters a vaccination center to receive a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine in Nice, France, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A total of 2,171 people have been infected with monkeypox in France, health minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday

Braun told parliament France was one of the first countries to start offering free vaccination against the disease and that 42,000 doses have been delivered so far.

France has enough doses to vaccinate a target population of about 250,000 people, he added.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Heavens

