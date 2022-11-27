25 Ukrainian soldiers hospitalised after bus crash in Latvia















VILNIUS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twenty-five Ukrainian soldiers and an Estonian soldier were hospitalised after their bus collided with a truck in Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Sunday.

The coach travelling from Tallinn to Riga was chartered by the Estonian army, and its driver was killed in the Saturday evening crash, ERR said. It did not say why the Ukrainian soldiers were in Latvia.

The crash was one of several that occurred along the road on Saturday as ice and snow made driving hazardous, Latvia's public broadcaster said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.