500,000 refugees from Ukraine have mental health issues-WHO

Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, walk after crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland, in Kroscienko, Poland, March 22, 2022.REUTERS/Hannah McKay

GENEVA, March 22 (Reuters) - About half a million refugees from Ukraine who have fled to Poland need support for mental health disorders, and 30,000 have severe mental health problems, the representative for the World Health Organisation in Poland said on Tuesday.

Refugees arriving in Poland are suffering from a range of health problems, including diarrhea and dehydration, but the main need is for support due to trauma, Paloma Cuchi, WHO representative in Poland, told a briefing in Geneva.

