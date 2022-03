Volunteers help people arriving from Ukraine, at Berlin's central station, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Some 80,035 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Germany as of Wednesday, a German interior ministry spokesperson said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson

