BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old woman whom a judge declared to be on the run after she failed to turn up for the start of her trial on charges of committing war crimes during World War Two has been caught, a spokesperson for the court said on Thursday.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Riham Alkousaa

