Abdeslam sentenced to life in jail for role in 2015 Paris attacks - court

French court artist Elisabeth de Pourquery's sketches showing Salah Abdeslam, one of the accused, who is widely-believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the Paris' November 2015 attacks, are displayed on a desk during an interview with Reuters at her home near Paris, France, September 27, 2021. Picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - A criminal court on Wednesday imposed a lifetime prison sentence without any possibility of parole on Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 in Paris in a gun-and-bomb assault on Nov. 13, 2015.

The sentence is the most rigorous in France, where the death penalty was abolished in 1981. It means that Abdeslam, 32, will spend the rest of his life in jail. read more

During a hearing in September, the Belgium-born Frenchman told the Paris court: "I gave up my job to become an Islamic State soldier."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tangi Salaün, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.