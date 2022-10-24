Accusing Russia of planning 'dirty bomb' attack is 'not serious conversation' - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that accusing Moscow of planning an attack with a radioactive "dirty bomb", as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did on Sunday, was "not a serious conversation", the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov was reported to have made the remarks to journalists at the Valdai Discussion Club think tank.

Writing by Kevin Liffey;

