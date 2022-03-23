'Active phase' of Russian invasion will break down by April, Ukrainian adviser says

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Wednesday said he expected the active phase of the Russian invasion to be over by the end of April as the Russian advance had already stalled in many areas.

Speaking on local television, Arestovych said Russia had already lost 40% of its attacking forces, and also played down the prospect of Russia waging nuclear war. Reuters could not independently verify his statements.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

