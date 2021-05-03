Skip to main content

EuropeActivists file legal complaint over Lebanon corruption in France

Non-profit organisation Sherpa and a group of lawyers have filed a legal complaint to France's financial prosecutor over alleged corruption and money laundering in Lebanon, Sherpa said in a statement on Monday.

"The complaint lodged not only targets money laundering in connection with the outsourcing of considerable capital from the fall 2019 crisis, but also the suspicious circumstances under which some very luxurious real estate in France has been acquired by private or public Lebanese officials in recent years," the statement said.

The statement did not identify any individuals.

