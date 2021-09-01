Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Afghanistan crisis shows EU must seek greater military autonomy -Michel

1 minute read

European Council President Charles Michel pauses for one minute of silence to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Europe, at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

LJUBLJANA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Union must take action to be better prepared for military evacuations of its citizens in situations such as occurred in Afghanistan in recent weeks, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"In my view, we do not need another such geopolitical event to grasp that the EU must strive for greater decision-making autonomy and greater capacity for action in the world," he told the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

Western nations scrambling to get their citizens out of Kabul after the Taliban takeover were dependent on the U.S. military to keep the airport running during airlifts.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:10 AM UTC

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny activist's election bid is crushed

First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want.

Europe
Merkel takes aim at SPD's Scholz over far-left coalition option
Europe
Key Polish ruling on primacy of EU law delayed
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Campari says imitation is flattery as Aperol faces challengers
Europe
Afghanistan crisis shows EU must seek greater military autonomy -Michel