Ailing whale stuck in French river died - Sea Shepherd

An orca swims in the Seine river at Duclair in Normandy, after straying into the river from the sea and swimming from Le Havre to Rouen, France, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - The ailing killer whale adrift in the River Seine was found dead on Monday, campaign group Sea Shepherd said, after a plan to guide it back to sea failed and scientists concluded it was in agonising pain and terminally ill.

The 4-metre (13-foot) orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam dozens of miles upstream to reach west of the city of Rouen. read more

