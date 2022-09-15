Air defence systems are priority for Ukraine - Zelenskiy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems.

Zelenskiy said air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the United States had not yet arrived in Ukraine.

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Gareth Jones

