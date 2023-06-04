Air defence systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv - Ukrainian officials

Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv
A view shows the Ukrainian capital at dawn during an a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Air defence systems were engaged in the early hours of Sunday in repelling air attacks near Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Reuters' witnesses reported that there were several blasts heard in the Kyiv region from what sounded like air defence systems hitting targets.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts.

Reporting by Gleb Garanich in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel Wallis

