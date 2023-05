May 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials issued air raid alerts on Saturday evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.

The alerts extended from the capital Kyiv and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.

Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Valetyn Ogirenko, Editing by Ron Popeski and Diane Craft











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.