Air raid siren heard in Kyiv - Reuters witness

A general view shows the headquarters of Ukraine's foreign ministry behind St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - An air raid siren was heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv at about 11:20 a.m. (0920 GMT), a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukrainian authorities said earlier on Saturday that a residential building in the city had been hit by a missile.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Clarke

