Air strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor

April 2 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike damaged an airfield runway and fuel depot near the city of Myrhorod in Ukraine's central-eastern Poltava region on Saturday, Governor Dmytro Lunin said in an online post.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter

