1 minute read
Air strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 2 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike damaged an airfield runway and fuel depot near the city of Myrhorod in Ukraine's central-eastern Poltava region on Saturday, Governor Dmytro Lunin said in an online post.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.