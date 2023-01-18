Aircraft crashes into building outside Ukrainian capital - Kyiv















KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An aircraft crashed into a building in the Ukrainian town of Brovary near Kyiv on Wednesday, and emergency services rushed to the scene, a presidential aide said.

He said checks were being made on casualties. Videos shared on social media showed a burning building, and said an object resembling a helicopter or drone had crashed into a nursery building. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the reports.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

