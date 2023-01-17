Airlines to cancel 20 pct of flights from Paris Orly airport Thursday due to strikes - regulator















PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France's DGAC aviation regulator has asked airlines to cancel around one in five flights to and from Paris' Orly airport on Thursday in anticipation of planned nationwide strikes in protest against government pensions reform, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The airport south of Paris, the city's second-largest, at this stage is the only one in the country where the strikes could lead to disruptions, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.