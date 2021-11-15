Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights - EU's von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a news conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union will act with further sanctions, including against airlines, to tackle Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "perfidious" treatment of migrants, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday are expected to decide further sanctions against Belarus and against the airlines that are flying migrants from the Middle East to Minsk in order to take them to the EU's eastern border.

"We are also trying to help the countries of origin," she told a conference in Munich. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has influence over Lukashenko and he needs to use this influence. "Coming days will be decisive."

Reporting by Alex Ratz, writing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.