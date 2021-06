MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - A Boeing passenger aircraft rolled off an airport runway in the city of Simferopol in Russian-annexed Crimea on Thursday, blocking the runway, the TASS news agency reported.

Flights in and out of the airport were temporarily suspended, it said. There were no reports that anyone had been hurt.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

