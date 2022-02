Albania closes its airspace for Russian airlines

PRISTINA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Albania will close its airspace for all Russian aircraft except for humanitarian and emergency flights on Sunday night in line with European Union recommendations, Albania's Foreign Minister Olta Xhackai said in a video address.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Editing by Alison Williams

