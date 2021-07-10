Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Algerian prime minister infected with COVID-19 - state TV

1 minute read

ALGIERS, CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with COVID-19, Algerian state TV said on Saturday.

The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered his government to reimpose physical distancing and mask-wearing measures across the country on Saturday, as well as to speed up a vaccination drive to cope with a surge in infection cases, it said.

The North African country has so far reported 145,296 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 3,824 deaths.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Hamid Ould Ahmed Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:10 AM UTCPope gradually resuming work, walking, eating with aides, Vatican says

Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory.

EuropeECB's Schnabel says she doesn't expect 'excessively high' inflation
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Polish TV regulator casts doubt over future of U.S.-owned news channel
EuropeBiden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday - White House
EuropeSpanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage