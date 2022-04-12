All options on table if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine - UK minister

Britain's Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey and Major General Gerald Stricklands attend a memorial service at the Camp Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - All options would be on table in response to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.

British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday said Britain was working with its partners to verify the details of reports Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on Mariupol.

"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response and all options are on the table for what that response could be," Heappey told Sky News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.