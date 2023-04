Allies have delivered almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO chief says

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"More than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have been delivered," said Stoltenberg, as he spoke at a news briefing alongside Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

