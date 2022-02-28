Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says border guard

A woman looks out of a Ukrainian train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.

The border guard also said in a tweet that on Monday alone it had processed around 73,300 people fleeing Ukraine as of 1700 GMT.

Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Chris Reese

