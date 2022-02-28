1 minute read
Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says border guard
WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Almost 327,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
The border guard also said in a tweet that on Monday alone it had processed around 73,300 people fleeing Ukraine as of 1700 GMT.
Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Chris Reese
