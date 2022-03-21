Ammonia leak reported at chemicals plant in Ukraine's besieged Sumy

March 21 (Reuters) - There is an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy besieged by Russian troops, Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Monday.

Zhyvytskyy did not say what had caused the leak reported at 04:30 local time (02:30 GMT) at the Sumykhimprom plant. He said the area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant was hazardous.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing

