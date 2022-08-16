1 minute read
Ammunition depot explodes in northern Crimea -TASS citing local authorities
MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - An ammunition depot has exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the administration of the settlement of Mayskoye.
Earlier on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported a fire on a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea. read more
Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.