Ammunition depot explodes in northern Crimea -TASS citing local authorities

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - An ammunition depot has exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the administration of the settlement of Mayskoye.

Earlier on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported a fire on a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.