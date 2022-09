AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Thursday said it would continue to limit the daily number of passengers in the coming months as it grapples with a shortage of security staff.

Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, said daily passenger numbers would be reduced by almost a fifth until at least March 2023.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by David Evans











