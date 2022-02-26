Anonymous bomb threats made about Moscow train stations and airports - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anonymous messages threatening to place bombs at Moscow's train stations and airports have been received by the authorities and checks are being made, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

It also said that the Russian embassy in London was in touch with British police after receiving phone threats related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow had described as a "special military operation."

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn

