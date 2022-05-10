Anti-coronavirus offences push political crime to record in Germany

Demonstrators take part in a protest against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nuremberg, Germany, January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Offences by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions drove politically motivated crimes in Germany to a record high last year, an Interior Ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The number of politically motivated crimes jumped by more than 23% from the previous year to 55,048, the highest level since police started collecting the data in 2001.

The increase was primarily due to a rise in "non-classic" politically-motivated offences, or crimes not directly associated with far-left or far-right politics, which accounted for almost 40% of crimes last year, the report showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The terrible climax of this violence was the murder of 20-year-old Alexander at a gas station in Idar-Oberstein by a man who refused to wear a mask," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said while presenting the report. read more

More than 7,000 offences were recorded in connection with COVID-19 restrictions and around 7,300 crimes were related to last year's federal election, it added.

Violent crimes classified as political in nature rose by 16% year-on-year to 3,889. Far-right offences fell by 7% last year, but still accounted for 41% of crimes.

Anti-Semitic offences rose by 29% to over 3,000 and almost half were committed in connection with the pandemic.

"It is a shame for our country how much anti-Semitic hate speech and contempt for human beings is still being spread today," Faeser said, adding that a big part of the crimes were related to anti-Semitic conspiracy ideologies.

Last year, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office classified vaccination opponents and coronavirus deniers as a "relevant risk".

Concerns have mounted over an increasingly violent pushback against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination plans after police foiled plots by anti-vaccination activists to murder a state premier in December and to kidnap the health minister last month. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.