EuropeApartment probe is a matter for Conservative Party, says UK PM’s press secretary

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

An investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat by the Electoral Commission is a matter for the governing Conservative Party rather than for the prime minister, his press secretary said on Wednesday.

"I believe it's a matter for the Conservative Party as a political party," she told reporters. "The prime minister hasn't been asked for any information but he and the government will of course be happy to assist if asked."

The Conservative Party believes "all reportable donations have been transparently and correctly declared and published by the Electoral Commission", said a spokesperson.

