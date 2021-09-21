German police detain suspect in hostage drama on bus -Focus Online

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Police have detained a passenger who took hostage the driver of a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, Focus Online reported the police as saying.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild reported earlier that at around 9.25 pm (1925 GMT), SEK police commandos moved in and three detonations were heard. "A police helicopter is now illuminating the area," it added.

The police earlier tweeted: "On the bus, it is presumed there is an armed man and some other people. The passengers were already able to leave the bus."

Reporting by Ralph Brock; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney

