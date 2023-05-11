Armenia says troop positions shelled by Azerbaijan - TASS















May 11 (Reuters) - Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday Azeri troops have shelled the positions of its troops in the border Gegharkunik region with artillery and mortars, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The two countries are in talks about a peace agreement to end decades-long standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by Armenians, fighting over which has erupted repeatedly.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











