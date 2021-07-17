Armenian court upholds June election win for acting PM's party -Ifax

Armenia's acting Prime Minister and leader of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally after snap parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia June 21, 2021. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Armenia's constitutional court has ruled that the result of last month's parliamentary elections, won by the party of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, be upheld, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

The decision was widely expected.

Pashinyan's party won 53.91% of the June 20 vote with former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia political bloc, which had challenged the result, trailing with 21.9%. read more

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had said the elections were competitive and generally well-managed.

Pashinyan called the election early in a bid to quell a political crisis that began when ethnic Armenian forces lost control of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in fighting with Azeri forces last year.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.