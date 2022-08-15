Armenian warehouse blast death toll rises to five - report

People help firefighters to extinguish a fire after blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in Yerevan, Armenia August 14, 2022. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday's accident to five, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying on Monday.

Blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring dozens of people. read more

