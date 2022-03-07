Around 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion-Poland

People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine get shelter inside a tent after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - A total of around 1.067 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 142,300 on Sunday, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.

"Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing, today at 07.00 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine," Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by: Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by: Alicja Ptak; Editing by Toby Chopra

