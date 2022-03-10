1 minute read
Around 1.43 mln Ukrainians have fled to Poland since invasion - Border Guard
WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - The Polish Border Guard said on Thursday that 1.43 million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
The Border Guard said in a tweet that on Wednesday around 117,600 people crossed the border. As of 0600 GMT on Thursday around 22,000 people had crossed.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Toby Chopra
