Around 1.43 mln Ukrainians have fled to Poland since invasion - Border Guard

People wait at a platform of the train station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - The Polish Border Guard said on Thursday that 1.43 million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The Border Guard said in a tweet that on Wednesday around 117,600 people crossed the border. As of 0600 GMT on Thursday around 22,000 people had crossed.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Joanna Plucinska

