Around 200 evacuated from Madrid hotel fire, no one injured

Around 200 people had to be evacuated from a hotel on the outskirts of Madrid that caught fire on Thursday evening, a Madrid emergency spokeswoman said.

"No one was injured after an orderly evacuation of the four star Hotel Nuevo Madrid building that was up in flames," the spokeswoman said, adding that the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Fifteen fire brigades, ambulances and police patrols arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.

The hotel had caught fire at around 7 p.m. Thursday, causing a huge column of smoke visible from several points in Madrid, the spokeswoman said.

Fernando Munilla, a spokesman for Madrid's fire department, said on social media that fire brigades managed to immediately extinguish the flames on the hotel's rooftop.

The Hotel Nuevo Madrid hotel is located in north of the city, next to highway M-30.

