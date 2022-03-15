Around 29,000 people were evacuated from Ukraine cities on Tues - Kyiv

People, who were evacuated from Nikolaev amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, arrive in Odessa, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

March 15 (Reuters) - A total of around 29,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, most of them leaving the besieged port of Mariupol, said a senior government official.

Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in an online post that about 20,000 people had left Mariupol in private cars. Ukraine earlier accused Russia of blocking a convoy trying to take supplies to the city. read more

