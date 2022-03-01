Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister

People who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine search for mobile phone connection as others wait for a lift at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

