1 minute read
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.
"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.