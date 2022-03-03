Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says Border Guard

People climb stairs to reach the platform at the train station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Around 575,100 people have enetered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Thursday.

The Border Guard said that on Wednesday around 95,000 people entered, and that as of 0600 GMT on Thursday about 27,100 people had crossed the frontier.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

