Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard
WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Around 624,500 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Friday.
It said that on Thursday around 99,200 people entered, and that on Friday about 25,200 people had crossed as of 0600 GMT.
Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; ; editing by John Stonestreet
