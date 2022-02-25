1 minute read
Artillery rounds heard in Ukraine's capital - Reuters witness
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Artillery rounds were heard in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday evening, a Reuters witness said.
Another witness said that there was intense gunfire in western part of Kyiv.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.