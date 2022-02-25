Artillery rounds heard in Ukraine's capital - Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Artillery rounds were heard in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday evening, a Reuters witness said.

Another witness said that there was intense gunfire in western part of Kyiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.