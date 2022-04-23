1 minute read
Artillery strike kills two civilians in Ukraine's Luhansk region, says governor
April 23 (Reuters) - An artillery strike on the front line town of Zolote in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region killed two civilians on Saturday and wounded two others, Governor Serhiy Haidai said in an online post.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich
