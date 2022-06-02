Asked about strikes on Russia, Ukraine says it's fighting "defensive war"
June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's deputy defence minister said Ukraine was "fighting a defensive war" when asked whether the country promised its Western partners not to use weapons systems provided by them to hit targets in Russia.
"Ukraine is fighting an exclusively defensive war, and we always state this," Hanna Malyar told a briefing on Tuesday.
