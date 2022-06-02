Asked about strikes on Russia, Ukraine says it's fighting "defensive war"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a place of a fight with Russian troops during Russia's invasion to Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's deputy defence minister said Ukraine was "fighting a defensive war" when asked whether the country promised its Western partners not to use weapons systems provided by them to hit targets in Russia.

"Ukraine is fighting an exclusively defensive war, and we always state this," Hanna Malyar told a briefing on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.